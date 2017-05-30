Delta First Lady gives succor to fire disaster victim

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—WIFE of Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has assisted a fire disaster victim and widow, Mrs Veronica Nwaneri, whose house was gutted by fire in Agbor, in 2015.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, attended by the state Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Ernest Ogwezzy and the Director of SEMA, Mrs Gladys Puegeren, Mrs Okowa urged public spirited individuals in the society to reach out to the less privileged.

Noting that government will continue to intervene in the challenges faced by Deltans, she said there was still the need for privileged persons to aid those in difficulty, adding that the state government could not do it alone.

The governor’s wife commended the Bureau for Special Duties for the good job it was doing in the state.

Mr. Ogwezzy, who also spoke at the event, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for assisting the Bureau and SEMA to attend swiftly to disaster victims in the state, saying that the gesture had brought about a ray of hope to disaster victims in the state.

Receiving the financial assistance, Mrs Nwaneri thanked God for using the governor’s wife and the Bureau to assist her, saying Dame Okowa has been caring for her and her family since the unfortunate incident.

