Delta Force Now Recruiting Female Members – Chairman – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Delta Force Now Recruiting Female Members – Chairman
Peace FM Online
Pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force has revealed that it has started registering females to join the group to increase its current numbers for party work. Saliu Musah who is the Chairman of the group on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm …
Law and Order AG will order re-arrest of Delta Force 8 if sufficient evidence is provided – Deputy AG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!