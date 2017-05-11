Delta House of Assembly members impeach speaker

Monday Igbuya, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly was at the early morning on Thursday impeached by 22 members of the house.

The embattled speaker representing Sapele constituency was impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and highhandedness.

Igbuya who was elected June 2015 was impeached along the majority leader of the house, Tim Owhofere

The former speaker was also suspended for three months while the major leader was suspended indefinitely.

The House however elected Sheriff Oborewvori, representing Okpe constituency as the new speaker while the former Majority Leader was replaced by Johnson Erijo.

It was gathered that the Deputy Speaker of the house, Friday Osanebi, presided at the assembly sitting where the former speaker and the majority leader were impeached.

It was learnt that 22 lawmakers out of the 29 members attended the plenary session which took place at about 6 am at the assembly chamber where the impeachment took place.

It was further learnt that at the end of the sitting, the new Speaker and other members proceeded to the Government House to inform the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of the changes in the house leadership.

The governor was said to be at a closed-doors meeting with the assembly members.

Efforts to reach the impeached speaker as well as his Chief Press Secretary, Henry Ebireri, for reactions to the development proved abortive.

The post Delta House of Assembly members impeach speaker appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

