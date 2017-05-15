Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta may soon allow you to use your face to check your bags

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Delta is planning to test machines that allow customers to check bags by themselves and verify their identity using facial recognition. Delta will begin testing these machines this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The post Delta may soon allow you to use your face to check your bags appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.