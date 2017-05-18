Delta needs N20b to complete power project, says Okowa

• Police ban demand for tinted glass permit

Having spent N23.2 billion eight years after commencing work at the Independent Power Plant (IPP) at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Council of Delta State, about N20 billion is still needed to complete the project, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said.

Apart from the access road to the project site at Oghareki, a perimeter fence, three buildings and a gantry, there is nothing else on ground for the project, which was started in 2009.

Okowa, who spoke during a town hall meeting at Oghara yesterday, told the audience which included former Governor, James Ibori, Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kingsley Esiso and others that the government needs money to connect the turbines at the plant to a gas pipeline.

He said: “A lot still needed to be done. We have brought in technical partners. Delta cannot complete the project alone because of dwindling resources. We need about N20 billion to bring it to a functional level. The options are either to sell outright. But the important thing is to make it functional.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Zanna Ibrahim has warned officers in the command to desist from demanding for tinted glass permit from motorists.

In a statement, the CP said the directive was issued in response to complaints of alleged extortion by policemen under the pretext of demanding for tinted glass permit.

