Delta pencils down cassava, palm oil for export
State inaugurates Export Promotion Implementation sub-committee In Delta State, two products namely, cassava and palm oil have been penciled down for export just as the state’s ministry of Commerce and Industry has inaugurated the Project Implementation and Strategy sub-committee of the state Committee on Export Promotion. The sub-committee has been charged to work towards the…
The post Delta pencils down cassava, palm oil for export appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!