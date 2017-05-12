Pages Navigation Menu

Delta Speaker impeached

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THE SPEAKER of Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, representing Sapele constituency was yesterday impeached by the state legislators and a new Speaker elected. The new Speaker is Hon Sheriff Oboriowori representing Okpe constituency in the state legislature. The Assembly also at plenary which was held in the hallowed chamber of the state […]

