Delta spends N1bn on pensions monthly- Okowa
The News
Delta spends N1bn on pensions monthly- Okowa
The News
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State Wednesday disclosed that his administration spends about N1 billion monthly on pensions. He made the disclosure during town hall meetings held with the people of Ogwashi-Uku and Isele-Uku, both in Aniocha South …
