Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta Sports Festival: Egwero, Monye win 100m gold – Vanguard

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Delta Sports Festival: Egwero, Monye win 100m gold
Vanguard
Sprinter Ogho-Oghene Egwero thrilled spectators at the Ozoro Polytechnic tracks when he breasted the tape in a time of 10.34 seconds to emerge champion in the 100m event at the ongoing Delta State Sports Festival. He is one of the elite athletes taking

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.