Delta Sports Festival: Ukwuani leads medals table – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Delta Sports Festival: Ukwuani leads medals table
Vanguard
After three days of activities at the on-going Sixth Delta Sports Festival, three local government areas, Ukwuani, Aniocha-South and Ethiope-West are occupying the top of the medals table. The festival ends tomorrow with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expected …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!