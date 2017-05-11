Delta State impeaches Speaker, announces replacement immediately

The Delta State House of Assembly has impeached its speaker, Monday Igbuya (PDP-Sapele). Mr. Igbuya was temporarily replaced with Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP-Okpe). About 22 out of the 29 members of the House of Assembly supported Mr. Igbuya’s removal. Details later…

The post Delta State impeaches Speaker, announces replacement immediately appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

