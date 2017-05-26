Delta Vocational Centre graduates 174

DELTA State Vocational Centre has held its 9th Graduation ceremony where 174 students graduated.

Addressing the graduates, Mr. Smart Nkem, who represented the Executive Secretary of the Board, congratulated the graduates urging them to be good ambassadors of the institution; “Put into practice what you have learnt. I assure you of the state government’s support towards assisting you with starter packs.”

Similarly, the Director of Training and Programs, Technical and Vocational Education Board Asaba, Mr. Goodnews Agbogidi, said the ceremony is a welcome development as he implored parents, students and staff to be fully involved in promoting the vocational centre.

Administrator, Delta State Vocational Centre Sapele, Mr. Godwin Erewa, while speaking, expresses satisfaction at the manner in which the ceremony was concluded.

The post Delta Vocational Centre graduates 174 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

