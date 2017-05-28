Democracy Day: Ekweremadu harps on rule of law
The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has stressed the need to uphold constitutionalism and the rule of law to speed up the growth of the nation’s democracy. Ekweremadu stated this in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians, issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu.
