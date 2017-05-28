Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Democracy Day: Ekweremadu harps on rule of law

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has stressed the need to uphold constitutionalism and the rule of law to speed up the growth of the nation’s democracy. Ekweremadu stated this in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians, issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.