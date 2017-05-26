Democracy day: FCT Police to deploy more personnel to strategic locations

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Musa Kimo, said on Friday the command would deploy more personnel to strategic positions to ensure a hitch-free democracy day celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, ASP Usen Omorodion, in Abuja on Friday.

He said the personnel of the command had been directed to intensify foot and vehicular patrol of the territory throughout the festive period.

“These strategies are part of the sensitive security measures put in place,” he said.

The commissioner said the command would continue to be proactive to be able to confront any security threat before, during and after the celebration.

He called on the public to contribute their quota toward providing vital intelligence for the arrest and prosecution of criminals.

