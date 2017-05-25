Democracy Day: FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29 as Public Holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), made the ‎ declaration in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister‎ congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day, marking the second year anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Dambazau assured Nigerians of government’s continued efforts at achieving its three main targets of guaranteeing security, revitalising the economy and tackling corruption.

“While a lot has been achieved in the areas of security, particularly in the North-East, and in tackling corruption, recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics have shown tremendous improvement of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“‎No doubt, the nation is closer to getting out of recession, particularly with the recently inaugurated Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which seeks to revitalise the nation’s economy soonest.

“Following the recently signed Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business, we have opened our doors wider for both domestic and foreign investors,” said Dambazau. ‎

He wished all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day celebration‎ and enjoined them to join hands with the government in building a peaceful and enduring democratic legacy.

