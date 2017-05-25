Democracy Day: FG declares Monday Public Holiday – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Democracy Day: FG declares Monday Public Holiday
Vanguard
ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29 as Public Holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day. Making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, congratulated Nigerians …
Public Holiday FG declares Monday, May 29 work free day
BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday
[ May 25, 2017 ] FG declares Monday public holiday to democracy day Top News
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!