Democracy Day: Gov. Ortom grants pardon to 43 prison inmates, flag off sale of subsidized fertilizer

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI – Governor Samuel Ortom has granted pardon to 43 inmates serving various jail terms at the Makurdi prison to mark his second year in office.

The Governor who made the pronouncement yesterday during the 2017 democracy day celebration in Makurdi said he granted the amnesty in line with the powers conferred on him by the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He urged the beneficiaries to be of good conduct and desist from any act that could be at variance with the spirit of the amnesty extended to them.

“The beneficiaries must at all times be at the righteous side with God so that they would be able to enjoy the full benefits of living a good life.”

The Governor who also used the event to flag off the sale and distribution of fertilizers in the state said his administration was fully aware that provision of fertilizer was cardinal to agricultural development in the State.

He said”To achieve this, the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 7,500 metric tons of assorted brands of inorganic fertilizers and 5,000 litres of liquid plant health promoters for supply to Benue farmers at affordable prices for the 2017 cropping season. The Fertilizer Blending plant has also been revamped to boost supplies.”

He said a bag of the subsidized fertilizers would be sold at N4,000 as against the market price of between N5,500 and N8,500.

While reeling off the achievements of his administration in the last two years, Governor Ortom said his administration had largely meet the wishes, expectations and aspirations of the people of the state despite obvious challenges.

