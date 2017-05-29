Democracy day: Lagos NUT says education sector lacks adequate funding

The Lagos wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday said the basic challenge of the education sector had been adequate funding. The Deputy Chairman, NUT, Mr Adedoyin Adesina told the Nigerian Pilot in Lagos that the sector was not improving due to underfunding. Adesina said that the country was yet to meet […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

