Democracy day: Lagos NUT says education sector lacks adequate funding

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday said the basic challenge of the education sector had been adequate funding. The Deputy Chairman, NUT, Mr Adedoyin Adesina told the Nigerian Pilot in Lagos that the sector was not improving due to underfunding. Adesina said that the country was yet to meet […]

