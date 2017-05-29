Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy Day: MMM-Nigeria organises ‘Green Party’ for FCT residents

MMM-Nigeria, a group for mutual financial aid and donations on Monday organised a green party show in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party, which held at the Millennium Park, was opened to members of the group and non-members alike. Mr Seyi Bello, the President of Abuja Guiders Forum of the MMM-Nigeria said the gesture was part of solidarity by the group for Nigeria’s 18-years of uninterrupted democracy.

