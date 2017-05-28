Democracy Day: NGO tasks FG on fiscal federalism

Warri (Delta) – An NGO, Centre for the Vulnerable and the Underprivileged (Centrep), has urged the Federal Government to consider the restructuring of the country’s federal system in order to tackle the country’s challenges.

The Executive Director of Centrep, Mr Oghenejabor Ikimi, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Warri.

Ikimi said restructuring would help to fast track the development of the country.

He said that Nigeria as an independent nation was built on a federal system of government where component states are made to be subservient to a central government.

The founder of the Warri-based NGO said that as long as the government at the centre was stronger than the federating states, the country would continue to witness challenges.

“The only solution to our present political, economic and social challenges as an independent nation is the observance of true fiscal federalism.

“So, as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, we join other well- meaning Nigerians to call for the true restructuring of our nation into six regions.

“The regions will be in line with our six geo-political regions, with each region made to control her own resources and contribute a token to the central government.

“It will allow each region to develop at its own pace.

“It also encourages healthy competition among the regions and that will in turn boost the growth and development of our nation as a true giant of Africa,” he said.

The post Democracy Day: NGO tasks FG on fiscal federalism appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

