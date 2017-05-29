Democracy Day: NLC speaks on new minimum wage, coup‎ plot

As Nigeria marks her Democracy Day today, May 29, the Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the Federal Government to use the occasion of the celebration to announce the composition of a tripartite negotiation committee on the national minimum wage. The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, stated this in a statement he issued on Sunday […]

Democracy Day: NLC speaks on new minimum wage, coup‎ plot

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

