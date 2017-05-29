Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy day: Osinbajo prays for Buhari, vows to recover all stolen money [Full speech]

Posted on May 29, 2017

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday prayed for President Muhammdu Buhari and also vowed that their administration ​will ensure that all stolen funds were recovered and culprits brought to justice. Osinbajo said this in a national broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day and second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration. In his words: “In […]

