Democracy Day: Rapper Olamide thrills Abuja fans

Abuja – Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji also known as ‘Baddo,’ on Monday thrilled Abuja fans with a superlative performance, as part of activities marking this years democracy day.

The event which was organised by the Adron Edge Homes tagged “Children reloaded Party” took place at the Magic land near the City Gate of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Bariga born artist performed several of his songs including ‘Rapsodi,’ ‘Eledami,’ ‘Fada Fada (ghetto gospel),”Eyan Mayweather’ and ‘Who you Epp’ to the admiration of children, parents and fun seekers at the event.

Before leaving the stage, the 28-year old rapper appreciated guests at the event adding that he loved his Abuja fans.

Meanwhile, Ms Adetun Onajobi, the Head of Brand and Media, Adron Homes told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that Olamide was brought to Abuja on popular demand.

Onajobi said the party was for children to celebrate children’s Day which eventually coincided with Democracy Day in the country.

“This is an event that we hold for our young subscribers; they are our future and is a way we celebrate them every Children’s Day, so we do this every year.

“Last year was tagged ‘Edges’ and this year is ‘Edges Reloaded’ and next year will be ‘Edges xxx Reloaded’.

“We brought Olamide because you know he is a ‘noise maker’; all work without play makes jack a dull boy; so when the children finished work in school, Olamide is hear to burst their brains.

“We figure out that nobody can do this but the ‘Baddo’ himself, the baddest guy that ever liveth,” she said.

According to her, Adron Homes was able to to make children, parents and other fun seekers stay together and experience happiness with the performances of Olamide.

The post Democracy Day: Rapper Olamide thrills Abuja fans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

