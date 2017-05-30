DEMOCRACY DAY: Umahi sacks 576 devt centres appointees

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked the 64 coordinators and 512 management committee members of the 64 development centres appointed at the inception of his administration. He also dissolved the caretaker committee chairmen of all the 13 local government areas of the state. Umahi, who made the announcement at the Abakaliki Township Stadium […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

