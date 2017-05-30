Pages Navigation Menu

DEMOCRACY DAY: Umahi sacks 576 devt centres appointees

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked the 64 coordinators and 512 management committee members of the 64 development centres appointed at the inception of his administration. He also dissolved the caretaker committee chairmen of all the 13 local government areas of the state. Umahi, who made the announcement at the Abakaliki Township Stadium […]

