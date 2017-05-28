Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy Day: We must remain vigilant, says Tinubu

Posted on May 28, 2017

Former Lagos State Governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu on Sunday urged Nigerians not to take the nation’s democracy for granted, but keep and nurture it for the progress and growth of the country. Tinubu,  an All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, made the call in his message on this year’s Democracy Day and 2nd year of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

