Democracy Day: We’ve added $500m to Sovereign Wealth Fund -Osinbajo

Says, Excess Crude Account increased by $87m ‘ ‘Economy remain greatest challenge’ IN THE last two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, SWF, has been increased by not less than $500million even as the nation’s Excess Crude Account, ECA, rose by $87million. Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo made the disclosure in […]

