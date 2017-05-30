Democracy, Good Governance Key To Development- PFN

By Sunday Isuwa and Orjime Moses,

Project Free Nigeria (PFN) has said that democracy and good governance remains the key factor for long term sustainable development.

National president of the PFN, Dr Sara Jibril stated this yesterday at a programme held at Rockview Hotel, Abuja, tagged, “Citizen –centric Governance: The Challenge Of An Echnically Challenged Society.”

According to her, good governance and sustainable development are invisible adding that without good governance, rule of law, predictable administration, legitimate power and responsive regulation, no amount of funding of charity will set the coutry to the path of prosperity.

“Democracy is good for development but that is not enough. In o‎rder to promote development, you need democracy with good governance and a democratic regime which is not only representative but also responsive and accountable.”

“Democratic governance can trigger a virtuous cycle of development as political freedom empowers people to press for policies that expand social and economic opportunities,” Sarah said.

Responding to a question on whether it is wise to divide or restructure the country, Sarah said: “No, there is no need to divide the country. Rather, restructuring will be a better way instead.”

“This can be done when the citizens are cooperating and also with a good representatives,” she added.

The national coordinator of Project Free Nigeria, Mr Edward Olutoke said the time has come for Nigerians to shun the notion that the country i a failed one.

“Let us look into the future and forget about the past. There is a lot for us to do and change our dear country. Let us not be deceive by politicians but together, we can make it. There was no political party during Biafra war but the war affected entire Africa. So, let us work together as one,” he said.

