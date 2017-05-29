Democracy is the best form of government – Gov. Dickson

In his Democracy Day message, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Sunday in Yenagoa challenged anti-democratic forces to have a rethink, insisting that democracy had come to stay in Nigeria. In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Dickson said that it was no longer fashionable to have a non-democratic society, because democracy remained the best system of government.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

