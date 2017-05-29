Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy is the best form of government – Gov. Dickson

Posted on May 29, 2017

In his Democracy Day message, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Sunday in Yenagoa challenged anti-democratic forces to have a rethink, insisting that democracy had come to stay in Nigeria. In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Dickson said that it was no longer fashionable to have a non-democratic society, because democracy remained the best system of government.

