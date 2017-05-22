Democracy still best form of government – Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yussuf Lasun, on Monday backed the call by Army authorities that army officers should stay off politics.

Lasun, while delivering a speech at a public hearing on proposed further amendments to the Electoral Act 2010, in Abuja, said that democracy remained the best form of government.

He insisted that democracy should be allowed to thrive in the country, adding that he could not understand why any military personnel should think that the military should return to power.

He said that the issue may appear trivial or correct, but what was being bandied on the matter in the last two weeks was disturbing.

“Having practiced democracy for 18 unbroken years, I wouldn’t know why some military people want to think that it is time again to come back to governance in Nigeria.

“It is going to be difficult; democracy at its worst is still best form of government,’’ Lasun said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had recently said that some individuals were approaching some officers for undisclosed political reasons.

He, therefore warned officers to be wary and should not have anything to do with politics while still in service.

