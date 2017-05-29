#DemocracyDay: “We have put the most difficult phase behind us” – Read Ag. President Osinbajo’s Full Speech

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had passed the difficult phase of its programme. Accordingly, he urged them not to despair but to look ahead and support the administration to realise the country of their dream. He said this in his message to mark the democracy day and […]

The post #DemocracyDay: “We have put the most difficult phase behind us” – Read Ag. President Osinbajo’s Full Speech appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

