Democracy’s come to stay —Dickson

…warns fifth columnists

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, yesterday, challenged anti-democratic forces working to truncate the country’s democracy to have a rethink, saying that democracy in Nigeria has come to stay.

He said: “It is no longer fashionable to have a non-democratic society, because democracy remains the best system of government.”

Dickson’s comments were contained in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 2017 Democracy Day by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson.

The governor expressed optimism that despite the various anti-democratic forces, the nation’s democracy would continue to grow and become a reference point for many countries.

Paying tribute to all those who have contributed immensely to the sustenance of democracy in the country, Dickson said that they have a confirmed place in the good books of history.

He charged critical stakeholders such as members of the National Assembly, civil society organisations and the media not to abdicate their roles in defending and promoting the noble ideals of democracy even in the face of constant threats and intimidation and prayed God to continue to guard and preserve the nation’s democracy.

