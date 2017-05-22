Demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Al-Makura govt shocking, unbelievable — NBC – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Al-Makura govt shocking, unbelievable — NBC
Daily Trust
By . | Publish Date: May 22 2017 7:54PMThe National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has described the demolition of the structures housing the Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia as “shocking and unbelievable”. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes).
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!