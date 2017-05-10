Deputy governor builds church for Catholic faithful

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA- Abia State deputygovernor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has donated a church to the St. James Catholic parish, Nkporo, in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the dedication of the church, Oko-Chukwu stated that the donation was a way of showing gratitude to God for His grace towards him and his family and described the occasion as a day of thanksgiving. He explained that the best way he could appreciate God for His grace to him and family was to build a church for the Catholic faithful in the area.

Earlier in his homily on the occasion, Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, had commended the deputy governor for always acknowledging the grace of God in his life and urged other leaders to assist the poor and needy with their wealth. The bishop, who later dedicated the church building, stated that Oko-Chukwu had continued to use God’s blessings on him to bring development to Nkporo land, noting that he had fulfilled his promise of erecting a new church building at James Catholic parish.

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, also commended Oko Chukwu for building the church to show gratitude to God for His grace to him and family. Ikpeazu reminded his deputy that he did what God requires from people in positions of authority and donated N1 million to the parish, and another N500, 000 to support widows in the parish.

Highlights of the dedication service were the consecration anointing of the altar, handing over of a certificate upgrading the St. James Catholic Church, Nkporo, to a parish under Umuahia Diocese, as well as the blessing of the chapel of perpetual adoration and Marian grotto by Bishop Ugorji.

