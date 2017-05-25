Deputy Justice Minister Makwetla’s hijackers arrested – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Deputy Justice Minister Makwetla's hijackers arrested
Times LIVE
Correctional Services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla during his visit at the Boksburg Correctional Services Centre on October 05, 2016 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The visit was aimed at showcasing the prisoners' rehabilitation progress and …
Four arrested in Maketlwa hijack, kidnapping probe
