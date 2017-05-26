Deputy justice minister hijacked and kidnapped, four arrested – Citizen
Citizen
Deputy justice minister hijacked and kidnapped, four arrested
Citizen
The suspects will appear at the Garankuwa Magistrates' Court on Monday. They will face charges of kidnapping and hijacking. Police on Friday described how they arrested four suspects allegedly linked to the hijacking and kidnapping of Deputy Justice …
Deputy minister hijacking suspect linked to Abramjee robbery
South Africa: Tsotsis Must Be Profiled – Mbalula
Makwetla hijackers arrested
