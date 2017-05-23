Pages Navigation Menu

Deputy President says South Africa must avoid ‘mafia state’ fate

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

SOUTH African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, seen as a top contender to lead the ruling ANC into 2019 general elections, said on Sunday that the country must not become a “mafia state” as he admitted his party had become associated with corruption. Ramaphosa’s comments were among the strongest he has made on governance as the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

