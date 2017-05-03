Deputy President William Ruto slams ICC at summit – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Deputy President William Ruto slams ICC at summit
The Standard (press release)
Deputy President William Ruto with Attorney General Githu Muigai during the 56th annual session of Asian African Legal Consultative Oraganisation at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. (Photo: Moses Omusula/Standard). Kenya differed with the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!