Desertification: Kebbi Govt. to plant 1m trees
Kebbi State Government says it has procured over one million varieties of seedlings for planting in an effort to combat desertification in the state. The state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Muhammad Marafa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. Marafa said that the seedlings […]
