Desmond Elliot visits Celestial Church, receives blessing from Prophet [PHOTO]
Photograph has emerged of a prophet with Celestial Church of Christ in Ayilara Parish in Surulere, Lagos, Evangelist Prophet Samuel Oshodi, blessing a nollywood actor and member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot. In a post on the church’s instagram page, Oshodi, who is said to be the Superintendent of the white garment … Continue reading Desmond Elliot visits Celestial Church, receives blessing from Prophet [PHOTO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!