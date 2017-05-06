Pages Navigation Menu

Desmond Elliot visits Celestial Church, receives blessing from Prophet [PHOTO]

Photograph has emerged of a prophet with Celestial Church of Christ in Ayilara Parish in Surulere, Lagos, Evangelist Prophet Samuel Oshodi, blessing a nollywood actor and member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot. In a post on the church’s instagram page, Oshodi, who is said to be the Superintendent of the white garment … Continue reading Desmond Elliot visits Celestial Church, receives blessing from Prophet [PHOTO]

