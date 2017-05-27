Desperate Arsenal seeks FA Cup glory against Chelsea

By Paul Erewuba

The 136th edition of English FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London today; with Premier League champions Chelsea facing Arsenal in a winner takes all battle.

Indeed, the questions on the lips of keen English football followers and pundits as well is whether Chelsea will win the double for the second time or will Arsenal win a record 13th FA Cup?

Fresh from their 5th Premiership title, Antonio Conte – tutored Chelsea would attempt to add another feather to their cap as the 2016/2017 English season ends on a good note.

No doubt, in today’s epic final, many admit that Arsenal’s 13th FA Cup prospect is bleaker because of the absence of their vice-captain, Laurent Koscielny who has remained a source of inspiration in the defensive line up.

The French centre-back was sent off in the 15th minute of Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Everton last Sunday for a rash late challenge on Enner Valencia.

This means that Koscielny will miss today’s clash against Chelsea. And it is likely therefore that Arsenal might face Cup Final crisis as Koscielny and Gabriel Paulista add to Oxlade-Chamberlain doubt.

In the light of this, Shkodran Mustafi who had been ill is expected to play for the season’s finale and he could also be joined by Kieran Gibbs, who missed last Sunday’s win at the Emirates with a tight thigh.

No doubt, these players’ return would give Wenger the option to continue with his 3-4-2-1 formation that brought Arsenal eight wins in nine games.

But the defensive crisis could be Arsenal’s nemesis. This is because Arsenal failed to make it to the qualifications of the UEFA Champions League next season as they finished fifth on the Premier League with a point difference to fourth placed Liverpool.

The Gunners, expectedly, would be desperate to win the FA Cup final as this remains their only chance of taking home a trophy this season.

This will be a rematch of the 2002 final that the Gunners won 2-0 with fantastic second half goals from Ray Parlour and Freddie Ljungberg.

Again, the question arises, who does Chelsea face in the Community Shield if they win both the Premier League and the FA Cup?

Chelsea’s Premier League title victory means they will take part in the annual curtain-raiser — the Community Shield.

Should Chelsea beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final, it means they will have won both of England’s major trophies.

In this event, they would face the Premier League runners-up, which in this case would be Tottenham.

It would be Spurs’ first appearance in the Community Shield for 26 years.

Of course, if Arsenal beat Chelsea, they would set up a repeat of the clash two years ago as the Premier League and FA Cup would have different winners.

Sir Alex Ferguson won it three times with United. In 1993-94 and 1995-96, he won the Premier League and FA Cup — while they remain the only English club to complete the Treble, when they added the Champions League in 1998-99.

Arsenal are the only other side to do it twice, with Arsene Wenger achieving the feat in 1997-98 and 2001-02.

Speaking ahead of today’s encounter, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said it would be difficult for his side to beat Arsenal.

The Italian gaffer, who lifted the Premier League title after Chelsea thrashed Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge, claims Arsenal is favourite for the Cup as they have failed to clinch a Champions League spot.

Despite the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Everton on the final day, they finished on 5th as Manchester City and Liverpool won their matches to finish third and fourth respectively.

And Conte believes the Arsene Wenger’s men will be very motivated to end their season on a high after failing to finish on top four.

“If you ask me who the favourite is now, it’s Arsenal,” Conte reportedly said.

“They have this chance to find a good season, to have a successful season,” he stated.

