Desperate Lady Begs Tboss Brother For S*x & Marriage On Instagram and He Responds

A lady couldn’t not hide her admiration for Christopher idowu. she begged him to marry her on IG and Christopher replied her sarcastically. The height of desperation shown by some ladies on social media is simply unbelievable. See post below. Source: Instagram

The post Desperate Lady Begs Tboss Brother For S*x & Marriage On Instagram and He Responds appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

