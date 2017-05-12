Despite grabbing £15m in his fight, Anthony Joshua moves back into mum’s two-bedroom ex-council flat

Current world Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has moved back into his mum’s two bedroom flat in north London despite earning £15million from his famous win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley. Joshua is being tipped to become the first billionaire boxer following his memorable victory but he is refusing to get carried away with his wealth …

The post Despite grabbing £15m in his fight, Anthony Joshua moves back into mum’s two-bedroom ex-council flat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

