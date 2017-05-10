Despite spending N500m to fund Omoluabi garment, Osun owns only 14 per cent equity

Former Commissioner of Commerce, and Empowerment in Osun, Mr Jayeoba Alagbada on Tuesday revealed what has been shrouded in secrecy in the past years by the Osun State government, saying Osun government only owns 14 per cent equity in Omoluabi Garment factory located in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. According to Alagbada, the acclaimed 14 […]

Despite spending N500m to fund Omoluabi garment, Osun owns only 14 per cent equity

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

