‘Destiny 2’ rumors and news

The sequel to ‘Destiny’ will release sometime in 2017, and a slew of rumors and hints dating as far back as 2014 give us some indication of what to expect. Here’s everything we know so far.

The post ‘Destiny 2’ rumors and news appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

