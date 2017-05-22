Manchester Arena explosion: 19 dead after blast at Ariana Grande concert – CNN
CNN
Manchester Arena explosion: 19 dead after blast at Ariana Grande concert
Manchester, England (CNN) At least 19 people are dead and almost 60 injured in what police are treating as a terrorist incident Monday night at Manchester Arena, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing. As concertgoers — many of them young fans …
