‘Devil, Shut Up And Get Lost’ – Ruth Kadiri Blasts Filmmaker, Ayodele Adedeji On Instagram

Edo state born Nigerian actress and screenwriter, Ruth Kadiri, has blasted, filmmaker Ayodele Adedeji, over what looks like ‘a movie callup gone wrong’, or should I say, unsettled issues. Ruth reposted a quote that read ‘An Intelligent enemy is better than a stupid friend’, and then, Ayodele dropped a comment ‘True’, trying to get back …

The post ‘Devil, Shut Up And Get Lost’ – Ruth Kadiri Blasts Filmmaker, Ayodele Adedeji On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

