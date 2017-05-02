Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diamond Bank asset base hit N2.07trn

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

DIAMOND Bank has transmitted its Q1 2017 financial accounts to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, showcasing focused and strong determination to continue to strengthen growth in key financial parameters. The Bank’s performance scorecard for the first three months of the business year as made available to journalists on the floor of the Exchange, reflects strong […]

The post Diamond Bank asset base hit N2.07trn appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.