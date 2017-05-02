Diamond Bank asset base hit N2.07trn
DIAMOND Bank has transmitted its Q1 2017 financial accounts to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, showcasing focused and strong determination to continue to strengthen growth in key financial parameters. The Bank’s performance scorecard for the first three months of the business year as made available to journalists on the floor of the Exchange, reflects strong […]
The post Diamond Bank asset base hit N2.07trn appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!