Diamond Bank Staffs Celebrate Children’s Day in School Uniforms (Photos)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Diamond Bank Staffs Wear School Uniforms. In commemoration of the Children’s day coming up tomorrow, May 27, Diamond Bank staff across the country wore school uniforms to work on Friday. See pictures… See Some Hilarious Photos below…

