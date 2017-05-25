Diamond Platinumz MOURNS Zari's ex-husband

TUKO.CO.KE

Diamond Platinumz has joined his baby mama Zari Hassan in mourning the death of her ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga. READ ALSO: Zari's ex-husband and father to her 3 kids is DEAD. Ivan passed on in the wee hours of Thursday, May 25 while receiving …



and more »