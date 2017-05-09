Dick Advocaat appointed Netherlands coach for third time to save World Cup hopes – The42
|
The42
|
Dick Advocaat appointed Netherlands coach for third time to save World Cup hopes
The42
DICK ADVOCAAT, THE former Rangers and Sunderland manager, has been appointed Netherlands coach for the third time, taking over from Danny Blind who was sacked after a disastrous reign. Advocaat, who turns 70 in September, will become the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!